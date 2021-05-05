City of White Rock asking outside visitors to stay away

South Surrey residents encouraged to visit, while others urged to stick close to home

Following concerns of over-crowding, the City of White Rock is rolling up the welcome mat and asking visitors from outside the White Rock-South Surrey area to just stay home for now.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the city encourages people who live outside of the immediate region to stay within their own communities to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

“These are challenging times, and everyone is trying to do their part,” White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker said in the news release.

“If you live in White Rock or South Surrey, or are from the Semiahmoo First Nation, please enjoy all White Rock has to offer. Get takeout from our local restaurants, use curbside pickup and follow all COVID-19 safety rules if you are going into stores, eating outside at restaurants or enjoying the outdoors.”

The release notes a public health order regarding travel restrictions is in place until May 25.

RELATED:White Rock City council, BIA to further mull Marine Drive one-way

While residents who live within the Fraser Health region – except those who live in Hope – and Vancouver Coastal are within their legal rights to visit White Rock, the mayor is encouraging them not to.

“If you are not local, we look forward to welcoming you back when it’s safe to do so. There are many beautiful places in B.C., so please stay close to home and enjoy your neighbourhood,” Walker said.

The province recommends residents not take overnight vacations away from their community, but rather stay close to home and visit beaches, trails or parks in or near their community. However, the province has not made the recommendation a provincial health order.

The city issued the release after receiving direction from council. For the last two weeks, council has been mulling options on how it can decrease the number of visitors to the city.

The city is also encouraging everyone to wear a mask while on the promenade, the White Rock Pier, on Marine Drive, Johnston Road and North Bluff Road when it’s busy.



aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of White RockCoronavirusTourism