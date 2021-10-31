City seeks community response on the improvements plan for the Dog Off-Leash Area at Maple Ridge Park

An open house was held at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre for discussing the improvements. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

City of Maple Ridge put together an open house recently and has now opened up a survey for the plan for the Dog Off-Leash Area at Maple Ridge Park.

Earlier this year in August, the city engaged in consultation with the community to seek their inputs on the design elements of the park. Based on the summer 2021 community engagement for this project, the city updated its improvements plan for the Dog Off-Leash Area at Maple Ridge Park to incorporate the comments received.

READ MORE: City to expand Maple Ridge Park’s off-leash dog area by 1,690 square metres

On Oct. 27, the city held an open house to discuss these updated improvements to the dog off-leash area. The open house was held at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre.

Those who were unable to attend the council meeting, will get a chance to participate and get their voice heard through an online survey. The survey will be open until Nov. 12 at: https://documents.mapleridge.ca/Forms/OffLeashDogPark.

ALSO READ: Maple Ridge secondary’s senior girls field hockey team are the Fraser North Champions