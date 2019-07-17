City video updates Maple Ridge Leisure Centre re-do

Wondering about the progress that’s been made re-doing the pool facility at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre?

The City of Maple Ridge gave residents a video update via its Facebook page recently with businss operations manager Russ Brummer showing the state of the 11 support pillars that have delayed the renovation project’s completion.

The leisure centre project entails building a new leisure pool, lobby and change rooms. That was to be completed this spring, with completion then delayed until this August.

The city then announced July 3 that the project won’t be done until early 2020, with costs ringing in at about $12 million, up from a previous $10 million. The extra cost is covered by a contingency fund.

“The cause of the delays are the structural support columns that were part of the original construction done 40 years ago,” Brummer said in the video.

The rust on the pillars wasn’t noticed until the tiles were removed during renovations.

“Now, a delay like this is frustrating but there’s nothing more important than the safety of our customers and the structural integrity of this facility,” Brummer said. “We’re working hard to get you back in the pool as soon as possible.”

The city brought in an independent engineering company to examine all similar support columns, and it recommended replacing all, or part of 11 of them.



