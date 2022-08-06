A possible location for new beach volleyball courts at Maple Ridge Park. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

A possible location for new beach volleyball courts at Maple Ridge Park. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

City wants feedback for location of new beach volleyball courts in Maple Ridge

Three locations being looked at

The City of Maple Ridge is gathering feedback on proposed new locations for beach volleyball courts.

Maple Ridge Park, Whonnock Lake Park, and the Albion Sports Complex are the three locations being considered.

At Maple Ridge Park, 13180 232 St., the courts would be located in the field just east of the playground area. At Whonnock Lake Park, 27871 113 Ave., the proposed location of the courts would be east of the main beach. And the location being considered at the Albion Sports Complex is the area just west of the spray park between the playground, parking lot, and sports fields.

Legacy funding for the courts was provided by the BC Summer games.

Feedback on three potential locations will be gathered until August 14.

Participants will be asked to rank each of the possible locations and to suggest an alternative location that they would like to see beach volleyball courts located, if they have a suggestion.

To comment or for more information go to mapleridge.ca.

