The City of Maple Ridge wants to increase the number of garden suites. (THE NEWS/files)

City wants to grow number of garden suites in Maple Ridge

Pilot program will offer three types of backyard homes

Maple Ridge wants more people to think about putting garden suites into their back yards as a way of adding to the housing supply.

Almost two years ago, staff started reviewing the zoning after a fewer homeowners than expected built such homes.

Garden suites have been legal in some Maple Ridge residential zones since 2008, but since only 40 applications have been received to build them.

Now, the city is trying to entice a few homeowners into building variations on such homes so they can serve as showcases of what can be built.

To do that, the city will show concepts and designs about how garden suites can actually look. It then wants to create pilot projects that will showcase different types of garden suites and is asking if anyone’s interested, to contact the city. The city will change zoning to allow such projects, but homeowners have to cough the cash themselves to build the suites.

Specifically, it’s asking if anyone wants to build a pilot project in which a garden suite is located on the same property as a secondary suite or basement suite.

It’s also asking if anyone wants to build a suite that’s between 219 sq. feet and 300 sq. feet in size.

Finally, it’s also asking if someone wants to build a 1,500-sq. foot garden suite.

Garden suites were approved in an attempt to increase the number of rental units available and to support ageing in place and intergenerational living.

Currently, suites can’t be smaller than 398 sq. ft. and cannot occupy more than 10 per cent of a backyard.

The city will launch an advertising campaign to try to attract interest.

Coun. Craig Speirs said at the May 1 council meeting that the project could be a lot of work for staff and just suggested amending bylaw so that such projects become fully legal immediately.

But Coun. Bob Masse said that could result in people buying property with such intents, only to find out that later that the city has changed its rules.

Maple Ridge is also investigating allowing tiny homes being allowed in some zones.

