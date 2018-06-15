City’s largest tower proposal gets the initial nod

Maple Ridge council gives 35-storey project first reading

Maple Ridge council encouraged developers to bring them more details about a proposed 35-storey tower on Brown Avenue, while expressing skepticism that the project would go ahead.

Council passed first reading Tuesday as a first step in approving a 244-unit, 35-storey tower on Brown Avenue. It would be by far the highest building in the city.

Coun. Craig Speirs got behind the plan, noting there are other high-rise proposals in the downtown area, albeit not as high.

“If this goes ahead … it will really set the tone for the downtown, and we need to densify where we can, and this is where we can,” Speirs added.

“I can imagine the view from there would just be fantastic.”

Speirs noted council needs more information about the proposed tower, and that would be dealt with beyond first reading, which offers only a “generalized concept.”

Coun. Tyler Shymkiw said council needs more discussion about the heights of buildings it wants downtown, and does not want to see a 35-storey building as a “one-off.”

He said high-rise buildings have been criticized for their lack of sustainability, and other cities are moving toward six storey and mid-rise buildings.

Shymkiw also told council that emerging research shows negative mental health effects from denser urban centres, which can be associated with higher rates of depression and schizophrenia. He said there are growing questions about whether high rises offer a healthy way to live.

He added that although the views may be good inside the tower, it will block sight lines for other buildings downtown. He said the city tower’s view of the Golden Ears mountains could be blocked, for example.

“We’ve seen tower proposals here for the last 10 or 15 years, and they never seem to go anywhere, he added.”

Mayor Nicole Read echoed that sentiment.

“I don’t know how likely it is that this application is going to advance at all,” she said. “But if this is a serious development application, there may be an opportunity to work with the developer and bring the number of levels – the height – down a bit.”

Some development proposals get to council for an approval of the project in principal, but the projects don’t proceed due to a lack of investors or other reasons.

Read said density in the town centre is important for business and good transit.

The proposed building would have a four-storey podium with parking on each, facing the lane, and four townhouse units facing Brown Avenue. Below ground there would be another two levels of parking.

The project would bring $760,000 in amenity contribution to the city.

Previous story
Salmon farms are Ottawa’s responsibility, John Horgan says
Next story
Judge sends Trump’s ex-campaign chair Paul Manafort to jail

Just Posted

City’s largest tower proposal gets the initial nod

Maple Ridge council gives 35-storey project first reading

Location for supportive housing, homeless shelter now up to Maple Ridge council

Minister Selina Robinson tells city Rapid Response to Homelessness in place.

Severe thunderstorms possible in Fraser Valley, Okanagan: forecasts

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for regions in B.C. ahead of weekend

Off-leash dogs attack Maple Ridge senior, other dog

SPCA can do little without information of dog owners

Beare defends decision to bail on World Cup bid

Tourism minister said there are too many financial unknowns

PHOTOS: Maple Ridge Skating Club FUN Competition

The Maple Ridge Skating Club hosts it’s year-end competition.

Lowest tides in years exposes Island seashore

Moon and sun collaborate for significant low tides this summer with more lows predicted to return July 13 and Aug. 11

Police probe suspicious death of woman after body found in Powell River

RCMP say a 19-year-old man has been taken into custody

Updated: Woman dies after falling off cliff in B.C. provincial park

She was with a group of people from Kamloops at Wells Gray Park when she fell about 500 feet to her death

Salmon farms are Ottawa’s responsibility, John Horgan says

B.C. premier, agriculture minister announce wild salmon advisory group

Video surfaces of slain B.C. woman alleging abuse by partner in Peru

Spouse of Kimberlee Kasatkin is charged with her killing while pair lived in Peru

Dog attacked by otters at B.C. beach

Victoria woman says otters pounced on dog and tried to drag her under the water

Sonar search set for Saturday for man who went missing at Chilliwack Lake

Search for the missing 18-year-old Surrey man by Chilliwack Search and Rescue shifts to recovery

Only Canadian woman to have name engraved on Stanley Cup dies

Sonia Scurfield’s death was announced late Thursday by Sunshine Village ski resort

Most Read