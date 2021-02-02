Cityviews Village property managers follow through with eviction of man over clerical error

Curtis Lachance, who is on mental health disability, was removed from his apartment Monday

A dejected Curtis Lachance sits against the wall in the first floor hallway of Cityviews Village in Maple Ridge. He feels he was unfairly evicted from his apartment. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)

A man with mental health issues has been evicted from his apartment of ten years due to a clerical error, his housing advocate argued.

Curtis Lachance was living in the Cityviews Village apartment building on 223rd Street in Maple Ridge until Monday afternoon, when he was removed from the bachelor suite by a bailiff.

Lachance tried to remain in the apartment – hoping a last-minute miracle could allow him to stay – but it was not to be.

“I kept the door locked, but [the bailiff] broke through the screen,” he said while sitting against the wall in the first floor hallway of the building waiting for a lift.

His mother, Joyce Lachance, and Listen Chen, who has been an advocate for homeless and low income people, stood nearby.

Everyone appeared downcast.

Joyce had discussed her son’s situation at a rally in front of the apartment building on Jan. 19.

Curtis, who suffers from social anxiety disorder, has his rent paid directly to the landlord by welfare.

After CWI Columbia Properties bought the apartment building in September, there was a mix-up with his rent check payments for October and November, as his welfare provider were unaware of the change in ownership.

As soon as Joyce discovered the mix-up, she paid the two months rent, but Curtis was still served with an order of possession over failure to pay rent, signifying he was to be evicted.

In an email to The News on Jan. 20, property manager Bill Mitsui said, “I hope we can help the tenant resolve this issue ASAP.”

His mother, Joyce, said the attempt to resolve the mix-up was not made.

“They were only in touch with me once when I called them, but they never contacted me,” she said.

Curtis now has to live with his parents in Port Coquitlam.

“We don’t have the room, but what are you going to do?”

“He can’t be outside with the homeless people,” she said. “He’s got to be with us.”

Curtis was paying $618 a month for his bachelor apartment, and it is unlikely he will find something in that price range again.

“I’m stressed,” he said.

“I’ve been trying hard just to keep myself calm.”

Chen said they tried to help Curtis through legal channels with the Residential Tenancy Branch, but nothing worked.

“We did apply for a review of the decision that allowed the landlords to get that order of possession, even though he had already paid his rent in full,” Chen said.

“The problem with those direct requests is that tenants are not invited to come, so we have no idea what the landlord said to get this possession.”

The application was past the deadline, and the RTB adjudicator flatly dismissed it, Chen noted.

“Because the rules require that you have to have exceptional circumstances – like if you’re in a hospital for 15 days straight – so there’s no wiggle room for people who clearly have barriers to accessing the law to make those applications, which Curtis does,” Chen said.

The housing advocate explained they will be the filing complaints with the BC Human Rights Tribunal, as well the Office of the BC Ombudsperson.

“Those are the two legal avenues, but the eviction itself is a done deal,” Chen said.

Property managers have been asked for comment.

