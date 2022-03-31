KPU’s Surrey campus. (Now-Leader file photo)

Classes at KPU Surrey cancelled until 4 p.m. after ‘unfounded’ phone threat

Police say there was an ‘unspecified threat received’

A security alert that Surrey RCMP are calling “unfounded” cancelled some classes at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Surrey campus on Thursday (March 31).

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn told the Now-Leader the scene had been cleared around 1:30 p.m. following a brief lockdown.

Munn said there was an “unspecified threat received” and “out of an abundance of caution” the university campus in the 12600-block went into lockdown.

The call came in around 12:15 p.m., she added.

In a release, Munn said the university “received a threat via phone,” which led to a “significant police presence surrounding the campus.”

While police were able to determine the call was “not a legitimate threat,” Munn said police are “continuing to investigate the origin of the phone call.”

On Instagram, the university posted that as of 1:15 p.m., classes at the Surrey campus in the 12600-block of 72 Avenue are cancelled until 4 p.m.

KPU said at about 1 p.m., police “received information of a potential imminent threat to KPU Surrey campus.” The post added that if anyone was on campus to “please shelter in place pending further updates. Otherwise please stay away from campus.”

KPU noted that none of its other campuses were affected.


