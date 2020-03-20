Classes still on until Friday at Thomas Haney in Maple Ridge

Classes though were cancelled Tuesday by ministry to combat COVID-19

School classes were cancelled throughout B.C. last Tuesday, March 17, although it took a few days for one session to wrap up in Maple Ridge.

Friday was the last day for a group that was renting space at Thomas Haney secondary, said Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District communications spokesperson Irena Pochop.

The group was providing child minding and programming services to international students between the ages of nine and 16.

READ MORE: B.C. to suspend K-12 schools indefinitely due to COVID-19

But the group was following all recommendations by the provincial health officer on handwashing and social distancing, Pochop said. The group of about 25 children was divided into smaller groups, so that six or fewer were in each room.

“Enhanced cleaning was of course also implemented at the facility,” she said.

Today was their last day as the school district has cancelled all community rentals and school-use bookings for the foreseeable future, she added.

It was a third party renting school board space and it wasn’t K-12 instruction provided by the school district, she added.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district cancels several Spring Break trips

Premier John Horgan announced the cancellation of kindergarten to Grade 12 classes on March 17, until further notice.

“This is a crisis situation, there’s no making that sound any better,” Horgan said. He said a decision on when classes return will be made in the future.

Although the vast majority of students are on spring break currently, Education Minister Rob Fleming said schools with students who are still in class will be told close immediately.

“We’ve urged schools and school districts to begin planning now to ensure a continuity of learning while in-class instruction is suspended in B.C. schools indefinitely,” Fleming said previously.

“Today, under the direction of the provincial health officer we are directing all schools to immediately suspend in-class instruction until further notice,” Fleming said in a March 17 letter to parents.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close
Next story
Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Just Posted

Classes still on until Friday at Thomas Haney in Maple Ridge

Classes though were cancelled Tuesday by ministry to combat COVID-19

Maple Ridge couple hopes house front display lights up some hearts

Julie MacMillan and Warren Kitchens try to lighten mood during tough times

Pitt Meadows seeks emergency powers to enforce COVID-19 precautions

Wants ability to act faster, close businesses, if needed

Emergency response team make arrest in Maple Ridge

One in custody from search of home Friday morning

Maple Ridge cancels all city events during COVID-19 crisis

No access to play structures, no more events

Irregular migrants to be turned away at U.S.-Canada border: Trudeau

Comes amid border shutdown to curb COVID-19 sprea

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

World COVID-19 afternoon update March 20: Death toll rises in Washington State

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

BREAKING: IHIT called to Chilliwack to investigate targeted incident

Chilliwack RCMP say they were first called to the Chapman Road residence for an ‘unconscious’ individual

B.C. man with COVID-19 symptoms forced to call 811 more than 100 times

Mission resident fearful that he may have transmitted coronavirus during multiple trips to airport and hospital

COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

Move comes as coronavirus infects another 77 people in B.C.

B.C. COVID-19 cases jump by another 77, another care home affected

Total now 348 positive coronavirus tests, 22 in hospital

Grande trouble: BBB warns of bogus COVID-19 Starbucks gift card scam

Scammers disguise phishing scheme as COVID-19-related gift

Most Read