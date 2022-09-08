B.C. Top is a ZZ Top cover band consisting of three members from Maple Ridge. (Aaron Connaughton Instagram/Special to The News)

Classic rock hits to be played this Monday at Maple Ridge park

The ZZ Top cover band B.C. Top will be performing at Music in the Park on Sept. 12

On Monday, Sept. 12, Maple Ridge will be hosting another edition of their Music in the Park event.

This free outdoor show will take place at Peace Memorial Park and will include a wide variety of attractions.

For musical entertainment, the local band B.C. Top; a ZZ Top tribute band, will be taking the stage from 7 to 9:30 pm.

Wings Outdoor Grill will also be present with their food truck from 6:30 to 9:30 pm and will have a variety of special flavours of wings inspired by B.C. Top.

People in attendance will have the opportunity to enter a raffle and enjoy an intermission act as well.

To attend the event, residents can drop by Memorial Peace Park at 11930 224 Street on Monday evening, Sept. 12.

