A Clearwater woman was charged on Sept. 7, 2020 with second-degree murder in the death of a man. (Black Press file photo)

Clearwater woman charged with second degree murder in death of man after 911 call

Police report that deceased man was found in remote area of Adams Forest Service Road

A Clearwater woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead on a remote area of Adams Forest Service Road following a 911 call.

The road circles Adams Lake, southeast of Clearwater.

Charged is Ashleigh Tschritter in the death of David Simpson, also of Clearwater.

RCMP report that on Sept. 6 officers responded to a 911 call where they found the deceased man. A woman was subsequently arrested and taken to the Clearwater detachment.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit took over the investigation and the murder charge was laid.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit general inquiries line at 1-877-987-8477.

Read more: Grass fire forces closure of North Okanagan highway

Read more: Wildfire west of Penticton deemed ‘under control’

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

murder

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lily and the lake: How a young B.C. girl with Down syndrome swam to her dream
Next story
TikTok scrambles to remove suicide video clips, ban users

Just Posted

UPDATE: Family trapped as fallen wires shut down Lougheed Highway through Maple Ridge

VIDEO: Traffic is being diverted north to Dewdney Trunk Road Monday afternoon, with Hwy. 7 closed

History project spotlights five decades of faith and community in Pitt Meadows

The United Church, with the aid of four students, has captured the last 50 years of memories

UPDATE: Evicted 86-year-old has been given accommodation

Maple Ridge mayor met with elderly man who was put out of his apartment

SHARE: Sunset illluminates skies over Port Haney and beyond

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

LETTER: Former service road to kids camp needs to be paved

VIDEO: Almost 200,000 drivers use Florence Lake Road – just east of Maple Ridge – each year

VIDEO: Superpod of orcas congregate near Vancouver Island

All three Southern Resident killer whale pods (J, K, and L) came together in the same area

Increase in average daily COVID-19 cases ‘a concern’ for Canada’s top doctor

B.C. has seen high daily case numbers in recent weeks

Clearwater woman charged with second degree murder in death of man after 911 call

Police report that deceased man was found in remote area of Adams Forest Service Road

Lily and the lake: How a young B.C. girl with Down syndrome swam to her dream

Kaslo’s Lily Nay set her mind to swimming Kootenay Lake on Sept. 3

Doctor Creek wildfire in the East Kootenay grows to estimated 79 square kilometres

More accurate mapping completed Sunday as crews prepare for forecasted high winds

One woman dead, one injured in separate falls while hiking in upper Squamish Valley

Both women were in the Sigurd Trail area

B.C. families of neurodiverse kids left scrambling before school starts: advocates

Advocates say they’d like to see school districts reaching out to families directly to build educational plans

Several people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash involving Lamborghini on Sea-to-Sky

Children remain in stable condition after collision

Workers groups mark Labour Day with push for changes in Liberals’ throne speech

Labour Day itself normally includes marches through major cities, picnics and gatherings,

Most Read