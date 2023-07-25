Cliff swallow nests destroyed along Pitt Meadow dike

Cliff swallow nests are gone from a viewing tower along the dike in the Pitt Addington Marsh area. (Larry Cowan/Special to The News) Larry Cowan, a birder from Pitt Meadows once again discovered cliff swallow nests removed from the north observation tower at the Pitt-Addington Marsh. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) The north observation tower where the cliff swallow nests were destroyed. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Larry Cowan, a birder from Pitt Meadows once again discovered cliff swallow nests removed from the north observation tower at the Pitt-Addington Marsh. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

When avid birder Larry Cowan visited the Grant Narrows area at the end of June and saw a vibrant cliff swallow colony under construction, he was delighted.

He enjoyed watching as some 25 cliff swallows were actively flying about, some picking mud from the shoreline as they built their nests under the roof of the north observation tower along the dike just north of the picnic area of the park.

However, days later, he received a phone call from a friend with news he didn’t want to hear.

His friend Melissa Hafting had been out to the area on July 5, and told him that many of the nests had been destroyed.

The following day Cowan headed back to the area and was relieved not all of the nests were destroyed, but the situation took him back to 2019, when all of the nests were destroyed under the same tower.

“This appears to be a little different. The last time 2019, all the nests were pretty much scrubbed right off the tower. In this case, whoever or whatever is doing it, only took down maybe half the nests that were there,” said the birder.

Hafting, with BC Bird Alert, said 14 of the 30 nests had been taken down this time – not a complete destruction of the colony which happened in 2019.

But, the Richmond resident who is at the site about once a week, is worried that whoever or whatever did this will return to finish the job.

Hafting said she reported the destruction to the BC Conservation Officer Service and to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

It’s a gated area to get onto the dike where the tower is and, she explained, you would need to have a key to open the gate to get a power washer in there.

She is hoping camera footage from the Katzie First Nation will have evidence of who or what is destroying the nests.

Hafting complained, when they were notified in 2019, conservation never put up a camera or blocked off the stairs to the tower. They did, put up a sign notifying that the removal of the nests is illegal and against the BC Wildlife Act.

And, she noted that removal of the nests is also illegal under the federal Migratory Birds Convention Act as well.

Even though both federal and provincial agencies worked together in 2019, the culprit was never caught.

Federal authorities, she noted, are also involved because the nest removal is also against the Migratory Birds Convention Act. Both groups worked together, but they never caught the culprit.

“It is really devastating because these swallows work so hard to make these nests and then someone just comes along and takes them off because they don’t like the bird poop, I guess, that falls on the stairs,” she speculated.

She explained cliff swallow nests don’t just fall off a structure once they are constructed – especially in the numbers that they are seeing.

“It’s been a problem at that exact same tower for multiple years,” added Hafting, noting the same thing happened in 2009 and in 2013 as well.

The population of cliff swallows is declining, and that’s why it’s really important their nests remain intact, because there are so few colonies around, especially around the Lower Mainland. That’s why they are a protected species, she explained.

“How many chicks must die, and adults be stressed clinging to bare walls in distress because their chicks are no longer there,” asked Hafting.

Cowan doubts that an animal was involved in this, as the nests are difficult to reach.

“Even a raccoon would have to do a high wire act,” he said.

For now, Cowan is happy that the Katzie First Nation, once again, have a presence in the area and is hoping they will be able to keep an eye out for the birds.