A protester can be seen in front of a pink-tusked mammoth on display inside the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria. (On2Ottawa/Twitter)

Climate protester paints Royal B.C. Museum’s iconic mammoth

On2Ottawa campaign looking to pressure federal government on climate action

A video circulating on social media shows a protester making a statement in front of Woolly, the iconic mammoth display inside the Royal B.C. Museum on Wednesday (March 1). While the audio is not working on the video, pink paint can be seen on the display in Victoria.

The group On2Ottawa is taking credit for the statement, stating on Twitter it is the announcement of the On2Ottawa campaign, intended to mobilize Canadians to go to Ottawa to press the federal government to form a citizens’ assembly on the climate crisis.

More to come.

Province cancels controversial $789M Royal B.C. Museum rebuild

 

