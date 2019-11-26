A bus is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Friday, November, 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Climate strike, Black Friday and transit shutdown could lead to chaos on Vancouver streets

Both Black Friday and climate strike will fall on third day of potential transit lockout

A full scale bus walkout, Black Friday and a climate strike could lead to a messy situation in Vancouver this week.

This Friday will see a global climate strike take place across the world, including an event dubbed Futurefest outside of Vancouver City Centre Station, and along Granville Street. The event, which is scheduled from noon till 3p.m., will fall on the third day of a full-scale strike by bus driver and maintenance workers. As of Tuesday afternoon, Unifor and the Coast Mountain Bus Company were locked in last-ditch negotiations to avert the three-day bus strike, set to start Wednesday.

This Friday will also be one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Although unlike in the U.S. Black Friday is not a holiday in Canada, many stores are still offering major discounts and retailers are expected to be busy.

TransLink said Monday it expects an extra 36,000 cars on the roads over the three-day strike, and that while SkyTrain will be unaffected, it could be busier than usual.

READ MORE: Post-secondary students make plans to sleep at school, hire buses ahead of transit strike

READ MORE: Union, Coast Mountain head back to the bargaining table as bus walkout looms

READ MORE: Check on elderly neighbours as Metro Vancouver transit shutdown looms: care providers

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SFU student ‘optimistic’ he can raise $3,000 to hire charter bus during transit strike
Next story
Maple Ridge legion president dies

Just Posted

Maple Ridge legion president dies

Loss of Jim MacDonald will be felt, website said Tuesday

Maple Ridge loses another political veteran

Jon Harris served four terms on city council

VIDEO: Pedestrian hit in Maple Ridge

Sustained minor injuries, according to Maple Ridge fire department

Loads of toys trucked in for Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows Christmas hampers

But registration numbers are low with only a few days left to sign up.

New Hands Off! campaign announced today

New campaign to stop groping on buses, in bars

WATCH: Coyote chased on B.C. back road

‘Disgusting’ is what conservation officer calls video of wild animal being harassed

Climate strike, Black Friday and transit shutdown could lead to chaos on Vancouver streets

Both Black Friday and climate strike will fall on third day of potential transit lockout

Post-secondary students make plans to sleep at school, hire buses ahead of transit strike

UBC’s student union building will be open 24 hours during the transit strike

November snowfall hits parts of the Lower Mainland

Cold weather warning remains in effect

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

Union, Coast Mountain head back to the bargaining table as bus walkout looms

Bus drivers, maintenance workers say they’ll walk off the job Wednesday

GUEST COLUMN: Truckers can’t support 8-lane Massey tunnel

B.C. Trucking Association cites safety and congestion issues

Most Read