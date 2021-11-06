(Black Press files)

Clocks ‘fall back’ one hour early Sunday morning

Daylight Savings Time ends on Nov. 7 at 2 a.m.

Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday night.

Daylight savings time in Canada officially ends on Sunday at 2 a.m. Pacific Time. At this time, clocks “fall back” one hour, giving us more daylight in the dark autumn and winter mornings.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Daylight Savings Time may have started with Benjamin Franklin writing “An Economical Project” in 1784, as a proposal to “save daylight.”

However, an Englishman named William Willet, a builder in London, more formally proposed Daylight Savings Time in 1907, but his proposal was to move clocks ahead for 20 minutes on each of the four Sundays April, and then back on Sundays in September.

It was first used in Canada in 1908 in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and is today used in more than 70 countries worldwide.

In recent years, it has become unpopular, and there is talk of abandoning the practice.

