People were taken to hospital for check up after CO exposure, Tuesday in Pitt Meadows. (THE NEWS – files)

Close carbon monoxide call in Pitt Meadows

16 people treated for exposure to CO on Tuesday

Seven people were treated at the scene for light carbon monoxide exposure and another nine were taken by ambulance to hospital for observation Tuesday after a carbon monoxide leak in Pitt Meadows.

And now the city’s deputy fire chief is advocating for more carbon monoxide detectors and furnace inspections.

Emergency crews responded to a commercial building complex in the 19100-block of Ford Road at around 3:30 p.m. after reports of people feeling nauseous and an odd smell in the building.

They immediately evacuated the building, which houses a medical clinic, pharmacy and accounting firm, and called for Fortis Gas and B.C. Emergency Health Services.

Carbon monoxide meters showed a level of 300 ppm.

Pitt Meadows deputy fire chief Dave Biggin said a faulty HVAC system on the roof of the building was the cause of the leak, adding that it took about 40 minutes to clear the building of the invisible and odourless gas.

After fire crews cleared the building of carbon monoxide, a gas technician entered and shut the system off.

Paramedics cared for and transported nine patients, all in stable condition, to hospital for observation.

“B.C. Ambulance had an excellent response for the patients. It was cold, it was wet,” Biggin added.

He said any home or commercial building that has a gas-fired furnace or hot water heater should have that appliance inspected by a licensed professional every year.

Every building that’s so equipped should also have a carbon monoxide detector on every floor, and it should be replaced every eight years.

Smoke alarms are mandatory, but carbon monoxide detectors are not in B.C. except for in parkades, Biggin added.

“Carbon monoxide … is colourless, it’s odourless and it does not take a lot to be fatal,” Craig Helm, gas safety officer with Technical Safety B.C. said last month during Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week.

“One per cent of carbon monoxide in the air is actually fatal.”

Symptoms of CO poisoning, according to Technical Safety B.C.’s website, can include headaches and confusion, nausea and dizziness, and later, breathlessness and loss of consciousness.

However, as Helm said, CO can be harmful in a short amount of time.

“So many places it can come from, that’s why it’s so important to have a carbon monoxide detector,” he said.

“It can save your life.”


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: House and access to hidden Abbotsford lake could be yours for $7.5 million
Next story
Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Just Posted

Maple Ridge petting zoo shut down by city hopes to reopen in March

Operator said business had been working toward compliance

Close carbon monoxide call in Pitt Meadows

16 people treated for exposure to CO on Tuesday

Old Mussallem house on borrowed time in Maple Ridge Cemetery

Dec. 10 is deadline for proposals to save building

Christmas Haven as good or better than ever

Annual, free event again on Christmas Eve for those who don’t wish to be alone.

PHOTOS: House and access to hidden Abbotsford lake could be yours for $7.5 million

Property includes shoreline around Laxton Lake, a small lake hidden from the public’s view

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

Firefighters not at fault for pickup damaged getting out of the way: courts

A Langley resident sued for $5,000 after scraping her pickup

Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Meat prices will increase the most, the report suggests

Vancouver police officer fined $1,500 after hitting pedestrian

Officer was driving an unmarked SUV and pedestrian ended up with serious injuries

Kelowna filmmaker reflects on one-of-a-kind North Korea hockey documentary

Nigel Edwards’ Closing the Gap: Hockey in North Korea film premieres Dec. 5 at Whistler Film Festival

White Rock only B.C. community where female police officers outnumber men

Provincially, only 24 per cent of officers are women; nationally, that number drops to 22 per cent.

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Locomotive engineer killed in ‘accident’ at CP Railway yard in Coquitlam

Man had been with the company for 32 years

UPDATE: Hwy. 1 rockfall cleared, Coquihalla northbound still closed near summit

DriveBC says drivers should expect major delays

Most Read