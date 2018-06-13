Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students gather for a news conference. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards

ESPN annouces three coaches from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to receive awards

The ESPYs are breaking tradition for this year’s Best Coach Award, awarding it posthumously to three Florida high school coaches who died shielding their students from gunfire.

The ESPN network announced Wednesday that family members of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School heroes Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel, and Chris Hixon will receive the award during the show on July 18.

RELATED: ‘Run’: A 6-minute fatal rampage for shocked Florida school

The award has previously gone to coaches who have shown extraordinary leadership of their teams — not for heroism off the field. Previous recipients include Los Angeles Lakers coach Phil Jackson and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

RELATED: Facing death penalty, Florida school shooting suspect in court

ESPN’s Vice-President Alison Overholt said the men are being honoured for “their immeasurable bravery in the face of danger and for their ultimate sacrifice to protect the lives of countless students.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mr. President come discuss positive relations in Newfoundland
Next story
B.C. health minister offers no remedy for surgical wait time

Just Posted

Canada to host 2026 Fifa World Cup, but not B.C.

FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup men’s soccer showcase in North America

Don’t let criminal record stop council candidates: Magri

Pitt Meadows man worries old charges might affect him

Maple Ridge Skating Club receives legacy award

Skating club award honours the life of avid skater Robert Van Nes.

Letter: Vote no to ALR applications

Hotel and film studio? Industrial park? Inconceivable.

Pitt Meadows couple wins Lotto Max draw

The couple matched all seven numbers for a Maxmillion prize

Maple Ridge logger takes worldwide title

Stirling Hart defeated nine-time reigning New Zealand champion in the Stihl TIMBERSPORTS Champions Trophy competition

FIFA World Cup preview: Manchester’s De Bruyne to lead top-ranked Belgium side through Group G

Young England side hopes to return to winning ways and advance to knockout stage

B.C. couple with extreme religious views denied custody of child

A couple who used a God-channelling, stuffed-lion as legal counsel lost a custody appeal

B.C. health minister offers no remedy for surgical wait time

Parkinson’s patient continues quest for province to fund more procedures

5 to start your day

Youth agency closes after staff allegedly offer teens drugs, sex assault recanted and more

Mr. President come discuss positive relations in Newfoundland

N.L. premier invites Trump to ‘Come from Away’ show, discuss trade

Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards

ESPN annouces three coaches from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to receive awards

Government rejects 13 Senate changes to pot bill

Liberals say they can’t support an amendment that allows provinces to ban home cultivation of marijuana

Interior and Northern Health Authorities have highest suicide rates in B.C.

The Coroners Service released a report June 12 classifying suicide deaths

Most Read