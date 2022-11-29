Doug White, chairman of the B.C. First Nations Justice Council, will join the premier’s office at Special Counsel on Indigenous Reconciliation. (Black Press Media file photo)

Coast Salish lawyer Doug White joining B.C. premier’s office to speed reconciliation

White will work on issues held up between multiple government ministries

Premier David Eby has created a new role within his personal office, to be devoted to advancing the interests of Indigenous Peoples.

Coast Salish lawyer Doug White will now serve at Special Counsel to the Premier on Indigenous Reconciliation. His role will be to help expedite issues held up between multiple government ministries, Eby said Tuesday (Nov. 29), speaking at the 2022 First Nations Leaders’ Gathering in Vancouver.

Eby said one of the main challenges he has seen to creating change for Indigenous communities while working in government, is that issues often involve the work of numerous provincial ministries and the federal government. This can mean long delays on changes communities desperately need.

“Doug will identify those and help move them through the system,” Eby said.

White is a practising lawyer and Chair of the B.C. First Nations Justice Council. He is also the director of the Nanaimo Port Authority, and the former chief and councillor of the Snuneymuxw First Nation.

He and Eby worked hand-in-hand on creating B.C.’s First Nations justice strategy.

READ ALSO: New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

