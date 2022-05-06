Cody Allen Pelletier arrested after stabbing in Penticton

Pelletier was arrested after a man checked into the Penticton Hospital with a stab wound

Cody Allen Pelletier, seen here in a photo from 2019, was arrested following a stabbing on May 3 in Penticton. (Submitted)

A man with a violent history is facing charges after a 30-year-old checked into the Penticton Regional Hospital with a stab wound.

Penticton resident Cody Allen Pelletier, 35, was arrested on May 4 and faces one count of aggravated assault.

According to Penticton RCMP, the victim arrived at hospital at around 8 p.m. on May 3, after he was allegedly stabbed on the Ellis Creek walkway. The victim provided a description and a name for their alleged attacker.

READ MORE: Man with violent past arrested by Penticton RCMP

Pelletier has a lengthy criminal history, including being convicted of manslaughter following the death of 14-year-old Justin Vasey in 2008. Along with three others, Pelletier had attacked the developmentally delayed teen at an abandoned house in Surrey.

READ MORE: Vasey ‘a lamb among wolves’

In 2019, Pelletier was found guilty of theft, breaking and entering, mischief and breaching his probation order, and in 2020 he was found guilty of assaulting a peace officer and breaking and entering.

