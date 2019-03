The top team raised more than $10,000 for the Salvation Army. (Contributed)

The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministry is closing in on its fundraising goal for the Coldest Night event.

The annual walk to highlight the plight of homeless people took place on Feb. 23.

“So far, we have raised $19,147 and people can still make donations until March 31st, so this number should go up. Although we did not meet our goal of $25,000, we will come close.”