Between 216th and Laity streets just after 4 p.m.

At least two vehicles were involved. (Contributed)

Lougheed Highway was closed between 216th and Laity streets in Maple Ridge just after 4 p.m. Sunday due to a collision

At least two vehicles were involved, a car and a CUV.

Traffic was backed up as a result, but the incident has since been cleared.

CLEAR – #BCHwy7 Vehicle incident Eastbound at Laity St is now clear. Drive with care. #MapleRidgehttps://t.co/OHrkQ20xBo — Drive BC (@DriveBC) September 16, 2018

It is unknown if there were injuries.

• More to follow.