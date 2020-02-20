Collision on Coquihalla Highway shortly after 4 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2020. (DriveBC footage)

‘Chain reaction pile up’ closes southbound traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP, paramedics for details

Southbound lanes near the summit of the Coquihalla Highway are closed as paramedics response to a multi-vehicle crash.

At least three ambulances are on scene of what paramedics describe as a “chain reaction pile up,” BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson Shannon Miller told Black Press Media Thursday.

The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. DriveBC webcam footages shows at least two trucks involved in the collision.

DriveBC warned commuters to expect at least a one-hour delay.

More to come.

collisionTraffic

Health officials confirm sixth COVID-19 case in B.C.
Woman in Fraser Health region confirmed as sixth COVID-19 case in B.C.

