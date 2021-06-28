Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden

COMING: Infrastructure announcement being made this morning

Maple Ridge and New Westminister mayors part of imminent provincial announcement

Maple Ridge Mayor Michael Morden will be attending a virtual infrastructure announcement being made this morning.

No details about the content of the announcement were offered, beyond the players attending and the time.

RECENT CITY NEWS: Record-breaking heat wave prompts opening of cooling centre

The announcement will be made at 10:30 a.m and is said to be “an infrastructure announcement in the Metro Vancouver Region.”

Morden will be joined by Joyce Murray, Minister of Digital Government and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, as well as Josie Osborne, British Columbia’s Minister of Municipal Affairs, Aman Singh, MLA for Richmond-Queensborough, and New Westminster Jonathan Cote.

Stay tuned to The News for details

.

