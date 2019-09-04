Community helps to name new community services building

Community services seeking ideas for name for new building on 119th Avenue. (Contributed)

Right now, the former location of Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services is just a big excavation site.

But soon, the building on 119th Avenue, just north of Valley Fair Mall, will rise to six storeys and be the new home of Community Services along with providing 94 affordable rental apartments.

Construction is underway on the $11-million complex and community services wants to have a name for the new facility ready by the time the doors open.

To get the best name possible, its seeking the public’s suggestions, asking people to e-mail in their names for the new building.

Community services said that the building will contain studio, one- two- and three-bedroom suites which will suit the youth, low-income families and senior clients that community services helps. As well, 69 bicycle stalls will be included in the project.

However, it’s not a supportive housing complex and would-be tenants need to have a basic income. In addition, units won’t be allocated until the building is closer to completion.

Anyone, except corporations, can send in their suggestions for a name for the new building to: affordablerentalhousing@comservice.bc.ca with “Name the Building Opportunity” in the subject line.

But people are asked not to submit names such as “HousyMcHousefaces” or the like.Deadline to enter is Oct. 31.

The project was first announced by former Liberal MLAs Doug Bing and Marc Dalton in December 2016. Completion is expected some time in 2020.

The money from BC Housing will cover the cost of the housing units above, while community services then will pay for its new offices comprising about 20,000 sq. feet on the ground floor.

The new building will allow staff to get out of the cramped, modular buildings where they were located for years. Community service’s temporary headquarters is at 22718 Lougheed Hwy.



