Community rallies for Maple Ridge boy who had prosthetic stolen

Callum Davie was born without a left forearm, and had a prosthetic he uses for bike riding stolen, along with the bike, on Tuesday morning. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

The community outpouring of support for a young boy who had his prosthetic arm stolen has impressed the family.

Callum Davie, 12, had his bike stolen, along with the prosthetic left forearm he needs to ride it on Tuesday. The arm was left attached to the handlebars.

Immediately after the theft became public, the family was contacted by people from Maple Ridge who wanted to help.

“It was amazing, overwhelming support from the community,” said his aunt, Breanne Davie.

“I can’t believe how much the city comes together when something like this happens. This is why we stay here.”

His Schwinn bike has been recovered.

“He was pretty excited to have the bike back,” said his aunt.

But the prosthetic arm is still missing. It will cost between $4,000 and $5,000 to replace it, and it is useless to anyone but Callum.

There have been offers of financial help, and one man even offered up one of his prosthetics to be modified.

But Breanne reports that the War Amps Champs (Child Amputee) program will pay the entire cost to have a new limb created. So the only real inconvenience to Callum, who has two other prosthetic arms, is that it could take up to five months to finally get it.

She asked that people who want to donate, and many came forward, they could help by simply supporting the War Amps Champs. Donations can be made at donate.waramps.ca.

They are still hopeful the prosthetic could be recovered. It is red with white maple leaf designs on it.

• Anyone with information, or who finds the prosthetic, can contact her at breannedavie@hotmail.com.