Mario Bitoiu installed a sidewalk patio at Chameleon Restaurant on Maple Ridge’s main street last summer. (THE NEWS/files)

Community rallies with Maple Ridge restaurateur

Downtown eaterie target of online campaign

Maple Ridge residents are rallying behind a downtown restaurant that’s been the target of a negative online campaign.

“Chameleon Cafe is being targeted by trolls. Let’s show them some love and have a lunch or dinner there. I like this place a lot,” said Todd Kane on Facebook.

Peter Tam in Silver Valley Neighbours group advised people to click on the Chameleon Restaurant link and show support for the local business.

Kim Horn asked why people do such things. “We have very much enjoyed Chameleon, one of my favourites, sorry to hear this,” added Athena Rai.

Wayne Bissky said Mario and Magda “are investing themselves wholeheartedly in the community. They deserve nothing but the best, including our full support. We are so grateful to have them here.”

Chameleon explained on its Facebook page what happened.

It said that an influx of negative and one-star reviews on its Facebook and Google pages were the result of a disgruntled ex-employee.

“It breaks our hearts after five years of striving to build a positive reputation and achieve an almost five-star rating to see it come tumbling down in one day. As a small, family-owned restaurant, this affects us deeply.”

The restaurant adds that Facebook and Google are not helping and the restaurant is asking people to “flag” or “report” any inappropriate reviews and the associated profiles.

The restaurant has also disabled the review section on its Facebook page.

“We thank you for your continued support and will not let the thoughtless actions of a few people break us.”

“We love your restaurant. It is a pleasure to have a restaurant of your calibre in Maple Ridge. It is our go-to for special occasions and have enjoyed every meal,” said Renuka Preocanin.

Carol Bignell said she went through the same thing with her business. “People I never met posted negative reviews on my FB business page. Facebook won’t assist so I had to shut it down. It is so sad and tragic that this continues.”

