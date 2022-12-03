Community Services silent auction raises $10,000 for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents

Thousands of dollars will now be reinvested into various community programs for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows after the completion of the 19th annual Community Christmas Silent Auction fundraiser.
This yearly event put on by Community Services was once again a success, drawing hundreds of bidders to the Maple Ridge office.
“With the support of our generous community, we raised $10,483,” said event organizer Heather Walker.
“The funds will be used to support our community through our various programs and services. Many of our programs, including Restorative Justice, Alisa’s Wish Child & Youth Advocacy Centre, Daddy ‘N Me, Foundry Ridge Meadows, Senior’s Activity program, and Community Meal program, rely on donations and fundraising so that we can continue to offer them at no charge to our clients.”
It’s through these partnerships and programs that Community Services was able to serve over 22,000 people in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows last year.
Now with the completion of Saturday’s silent auction, Community Services is already looking forward to throwing next year’s event.
