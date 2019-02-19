Local resident Jennifer Fuller places flowers at the scene outside of a house where a young girl was found dead in Brampton, Ont. on Friday, February 15, 2019. The father of an 11-year-old girl allegedly killed while out celebrating her birthday is in police custody and will soon be facing charges in his daughter’s death, officers said Friday. (Andrew Ryan/The Canadian Press)

Community vigil planned for slain 11-year-old Riya Rajkumar

Peel Regional Police have charged Riya’s father with first-degree murder

The city in which an 11-year-old girl allegedly died at the hands of her father last week is holding a vigil in her honour tonight.

City councillors in Brampton, Ont. will host a candlelight vigil in a downtown square for 11-year-old Riya Rajkumar starting at 5:45 P.M.

Riya became the subject of an Amber Alert late Thursday night after police say her mother allegedly received information that her father planned to hurt both the child and himself.

Riya was later found dead in her father’s home in Brampton.

READ MORE: Ontario police field complaints over Amber Alert for missing girl, 11, found dead

READ MORE: Father to be charged with first-degree murder in Amber Alert case

Roopesh Rajkumar, who was arrested some 130 kilometres away, was hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Peel Regional Police have charged the 41-year-old with first-degree murder in Riya’s death and say he will appear in court once he’s medically cleared to do so.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Payless to close 248 Canadian stores, saying it’s ‘ill-equipped’ for market
Next story
‘Our entire municipality is heartbroken’: Seven children die in Halifax house fire

Just Posted

Maple Ridge mom’s keepsakes missing at difficult time

Two bracelets lost at Ridge Meadows Hospital

Thanks to those who save Maple Ridge history

Heritage awards given out this week

GameSense advisor coming to Chances Maple Ridge

“Healthy play habits” the goal of new resources

SD42 non-resident student fees set to increase

Increase will affect approximately 600 non-resident students in the school district

How much does your city spend per person on snow removal?

Black Press Media compares 2018 ice and snow removal budgets of various Lower Mainland communities

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

5 to start your day

The B.C. government released it’s 2019 budget, we break down snow removal per capita and more

Market volatility, mortgages loom over upcoming earnings of Canada’s big banks

Central bank interest hikes have padded the banks’ net interest margins

Hearings into SNC-Lavalin affair start today, but not with Wilson-Raybould

She has repeatedly cited solicitor-client privilege to refuse all comment

VIDEO: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

Surplus of $247 million with spending on children, affordability and infrastructure

Tilray to acquire hemp food company Manitoba Harvest for up to $419 million

Tilray will pay $150 million in cash and $127.5 million in stock.

Tears, flowers at impromptu memorial for Syrian children killed in Halifax fire

The family had only lived in the Quartz Drive home for a few months

NDP candidates push for stronger climate action as Singh supports LNG Canada

Singh has tried to project unity in the party while facing internal criticism for poor fundraising and low support in the polls

Marauders finish third in Fraser Valley

Pitt Meadows girls win their way into coming provincials at LEC

Most Read