Compensation fund opens for B.C. students negatively affected by incorrect exam marks

Marks for 2019 provincial exams were incorrectly tabulated

The province has started a compensation fund for students who were negatively impacted by the provincial Grade 12 exam tabulation errors in 2019.

In a Monday (March 1) press release, the education ministry said that students who can “demonstrate losses or expenses” due to receiving incorrect exam marks can apply for compensation online. Apology letters are also being sent to all affected students.

The compensation fund is one of six recommendations made in an Office of the Ombudsperson report released last summer.

The fund is open to students who received incorrect exam marks for English 12, Communications 12 or Français langue première 12 in June 2019. Students must demonstrate a financial loss or expense as a result of the tabulation errors.

According to the province, students could have a claim if one of the following applies, and led to a financial loss:

  • They received an incorrect exam mark in English 12, Communications 12 or Français langue première 12, and the corrected mark went up or down or
  • Their Student Transcripts Service order was impacted by the June 2019 exam session error
  • Even though their marks were not impacted, they made a decision or did something as a result of the exam tabulation error to confirm their results.

To apply for compensation, visit: https://www.gov.bc.ca/2019grade12examcompensation. Claims can begin to be submitted Monday and submissions and adjudications and appeals will take place until May 24. Compensation will be issued for approved claims by August 2021.

READ MORE: B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

READ MORE: B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash teen’s military dreams, mom worries

EducationSchools

