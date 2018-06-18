Completion date for Alex Fraser Bridge improvements pushed to 2019

New traffic lights at Nordel Way and Highway 91 mark the end of phase one of the project

Nordel Way will be seeing a new set of traffic lights at Highway 91 begin operation this week, as work on improvements for the Alex Fraser Bridge is set to continue well into next year.

The lights will control traffic flow onto the Alex Fraser Bridge by alternating the merge of traffic from the north and south. An extension of the two-lane northbound on-ramp is also expected to help traffic flow.

The traffic lights are part of the $70-million project to improve capacity on the Alex Fraser Bridge. Beginning in the fall of 2017, the first phase of bridge improvements were under construction. This included the lights, ramp extension and putting in temporary barriers.

Phase two of construction is expected to begin later this summer, and include the resurfacing of the bridge and approaches, creating signs for the incoming counterflow lane, widening the Cliveden Avenue interchange and adding a third southbound lane on Highway 91.

One of the 32-year-old cables will also be replaced, so testing can be done on the old cable to see what future rehabilitation and maintenance it might need.

Finally, the removable barrier for the counterflow lane will be installed.

Originally, the completion date was set for fall 2018, but additional engineering for cycling upgrades and cable replacement extended the timeline. Construction is now expected to be finished by summer 2019.



