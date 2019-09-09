Application in to build more than 300 units on former site of historic Mussallem Motors. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Condo plans for historic corner in Maple Ridge

319 units planned for former site of Mussallem Motors

Work is underway on the huge residential complex on Dewdney Trunk Road that will change the look of downtown Maple Ridge. Swiss Real has started the first phase first of a seven-phase, multi-year development, with more than 800 condos and apartments, that will stretch from Haney Plaza to 224th Street.

But plans are also in process a few blocks to the south, at the gateway to downtown on Lougheed Highway.

The 10-acre site that included the former Mussallem Motors now has a rezoning application to build two condo buildings that will contain a total of 319 units in two buildings.

The landmark building burned beyond repair in a November 2017 fire and recently was purchased.

Local realtor Ron Antalek, who’s not involved with the project, said the location will be a “spectacular site” that will offer views of the Fraser Valley, and beyond, from the upper storeys.

He added the whole entrance will be improved to the downtown at 222nd Street once Haney Bypass improvements are complete.

A block north, Antalek is marketing another project, on the corner of 223rd Street and 119th Avenue where a six-storey building containing 51 condos is being proposed.

That’s currently before the city with construction expected to start next spring.

But that pales in size compared to another project on Brown Avenue that will contain 330 condos in three, five-storey buildings on property that fronts Brown Avenue and 223rd Street.

Platinum Enterprises is applying for rezoning and the application is currently before council.

The location is quiet and close to all services and will have a range of housing that will be within reach of first-time buyers, Antalek added.

Meanwhile, the Haney Motor Hotel is also still up for sale. That went on the market a year ago and Yvan Charette said that it’s still on the market.

“We’re not in any rush,” said Charette.

He said the property is generating lots of interest and negotiation. “That’s ongoing all of the time There’s a lot of people interested in things,” Charette said.

He doesn’t expect anything to happen quickly and said previously the Haney hotel business could lease the premises from any new owners once they buy it.

“We’ll be operating as it is, for quite a few years,” Charette added.

“We’re continuing to move forward and just happy to be part of the turn around that’s happening in that area.” He’s looking forward to the new condo complex across Lougheed Highway.

“We just need the city to step up and clean up that area, support the businesses. I’m really excited,” Charette said.

The Haney Hotel property went on the market for $13.8 million in May 2018 and is now listed at $12.5 million.

Maple Ridge’s town centre area plan, passed several years ago, calls for increased population density and a more walkable community.

Another rezoning application has been made for two lots at 11575/87 – 223rd St., across from the West Coast Express station, where a 36-unit condo building is proposed.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
