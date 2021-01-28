Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Conservatives say final months of 2020 a record for fundraising

Financial results for the final quarter of 2020 are only just starting to roll in for the other parties

The federal Conservatives say they raised more than $7.6 million in the final three months of 2020.

The figures come as all federals parties continue the work of prepping for a potential election this year.

The Conservatives say the first six months under their new leader, Erin O’Toole, netted $13.3 million for their party’s coffers.

O’Toole says the high totals mean his party’s message of a focus on getting Canadians back to work is resonating.

Records for the Bloc Québécois show that party raised just over $961,000 in that period.

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press

Conservative Party of Canada

