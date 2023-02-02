Construction begins Monday to widen Lougheed Highway between Mission and Maple Ridge

Ministry of Transportation will expand Highway 7 to four lanes to improve safety and reliability

Lougheed Highway between Mission and Maple Ridge is slated for a makeover starting next week.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will commence work on Monday (Feb. 6) to widen a four-kilometer stretch of Lougheed Highway (Highway 7) between 266th Street and 287th Street in Maple Ridge. The project will expand the highway from two lanes to four lanes.

The construction includes a centre median barrier installation from west of Spilsbury Street to 287th Street. The highway shoulders will also be widened to provide safer options for cyclists and pedestrians.

In addition to these improvements, two vehicle turn-arounds will be strategically located to ensure safe and efficient access to properties along the road.

One turn-around will be located at River Road between 163rd and 266th Street and the second at 287th Street north of the highway. Three intersections at 272nd Street, 280th Street, and 287th Street will also be upgraded and signalized.

The aim of the project is to relieve congestion on the highway and enhance its long-term safety, mobility, and reliability. The project is budgeted at $106.41 million, with $77.2 million provided by the province and $29.2 million from the federal government.

The project was awarded in fall of 2022, with construction set to begin on Monday. Crews will start with brush clearing and construction is expected to progress from east to west along the corridor.

The improvements are expected to be completed in fall 2024.

