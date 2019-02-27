B.C.’s master union agreement for public construction could add as much as $100 million to the cost of replacing the Pattullo Bridge, according to B.C. transportation ministry estimates. (Black Press files)

Construction companies challenge ‘illegal’ B.C. union restrictions

Lawsuit filed as government starts subway, bridge, highway work

As the B.C. government embarks on billions of dollars worth of public infrastructure construction, four contractor groups have filed a lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court to challenge the NDP government’s restricting the work to 19 international building trade unions.

Premier John Horgan’s “community benefits agreements” and a new government agency to work with the selected unions are in place for several major projects, including the $2.83 billion Broadway subway extension in Vancouver.

The rules, which require all contractor employees to join the designated trade unions, also apply to the $1.4 billion Pattullo bridge replacement linking Surrey and New Westminster, and future sections of the Trans-Canada Highway four-laning from Kamloops to the Alberta border.

READ MORE: Province selects three bidders for Pattullo replacement

READ MORE: Highway 1 widening work underway near Salmon Arm

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena has acknowledged that the union rules are expected to add about seven per cent to the cost of major projects, through wages and union work restrictions. The agreements give international unions priority in exchange for agreements not to strike during construction.

“The Horgan government is exercising its authority for an illegal purpose,” said Peter Gall, the lawyer representing the coalition of contractors and excluded unions. “As a result, the constitutional rights of 85 per cent of the province’s construction workers are being violated.”

The lawsuit is backed by the Independent Contractors and Business Association, the Progressive Contractors Association of Canada, the Canada West Union and CLAC.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pink Shirt Day in Maple Ridge
Next story
B.C. Seniors Advocate questions labour shortage in care homes

Just Posted

Covered lacrosse box needed in Maple Ridge, say Burrards

Minor lacrosse teams going out of town to practise

Spirit Abreast ready for new season on Cultus Lake

New paddlers invited to join meet and greet event for breast cancer survivor team

Dining club one of many Maple Ridge Probus groups

Other special interest groups include a book club and craft and chat group

Snow in the forecast for Lower Mainland

An estimated two to four centimetres could fall overnight and into Thursday

Letter: ‘This is best for everyone’

There are many people who need help and are seeking refuge.

Pink Shirt Day in Maple Ridge

RCMP help out with anti-bullying event

Slow response, poor coordination hamper B.C. firefighters, paramedics: report

Long wait times and improving information-sharing are two areas identified by auditor general

Girls Fly Too free-flight event postponed until October

Event at Abbotsford Airport was originally scheduled for March

Black Press Media career fair coming to Maple Ridge

More than 900,000 jobs opening up in the next 10 years

Construction companies challenge ‘illegal’ B.C. union restrictions

Lawsuit filed as government starts subway, bridge, highway work

B.C. youth soccer coach suspended following allegations made in blog post

Allegations “are of the deepest concern” to South Surrey/White Rock youth soccer club

Live on-air licking of Canadian TV reporter sparks outrage

The man has been identified by multiple viewers as comic actor Boyd Banks

Measles vaccine registry likely for B.C. schools this fall

Outbreak has people coming forward for immunization, Adrian Dix says

B.C. school district to give students free tampons, pads

New Westminster school board votes unanimously to spend $10,000 to implement free access

Most Read