Construction on multi-use path in Maple Ridge set to begin

The three metre wide path will follow Hammond Road. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)

Construction of a multi-use path in Maple Ridge is set to begin in August.

The three metre wide path will run along the north side of Hammond Road from West Street, by the Maple Meadows West Coast Express station, east to 203 Street.

New streetlights will be installed as part of the project, in addition to street trees.

Hammond Road will also be upgraded with dedicated on-street parking, improved bus stops and the installation of curbs and gutters to manage storm water.

A pedestrian-activated crossing will be installed as well by the Maple Meadows Station.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

During construction, Hammond Road will remain open to two-way traffic from 6-9 a.m. and from 3-6 p.m. and from 9-3 p.m. the road will be open to single-lane alternating traffic in order to ensure the safety of the workers on the site, the City of Maple Ridge advised.

Funding for this project is coming from the City of Maple Ridge and supplemented by a contribution from TransLink – “as part of their commitment to building transit-friendly and livable communities by improving and expanding the active transportation network throughout the region,” said the city.

Additional funding is coming from the Canada Community Building Fund.

“This work builds on the objectives of the City’s Strategic Transportation Plan to provide easier and safer pedestrian and cycling access to parks, schools, recreation, the Golden Ears Bridge, the Maple Meadows West Coast Express station and the town centre for residents in west Maple Ridge,” said the city, adding that they appreciate the patience and understanding of residents who will be impacted by the project.

The city is encouraging residents to sign up for the Alert Maple Ridge system to receive traffic alerts at mapleridge.ca/alert or check the city’s social media’s channels where project updates will also be shared.

Information about the project can be found at mapleridge.ca/2333/Hammond-Road-Multi-Use-Path.

Residents with any questions or concerns about the project can contact the project manager, Bradley Romeo, at 604-467-7429.

