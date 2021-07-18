The Silver Valley Gathering Place will cost almost $1.5 million. (Special to The News)

The Silver Valley Gathering Place will cost almost $1.5 million. (Special to The News)

Construction to start on new Silver Valley Gathering Place

Maple Ridge council approves contract for $1.47 million

Maple Ridge council has approved a $1.47 million contract to start construction on the new Silver Valley Gathering Place.

The facility will be located adjacent to Blaney Hamlet Park on 230A Street, which opened in 2019. It will feature a covered pavilion for celebrations, plaza with seating, washrooms, skateboard elements and an open grass area for community events.

The city was awarded a $200,000 grant from the provincial government to include unique amenities for local youth, including a pump track and Maple Ridge’s first parkour course.

“Council is very pleased to create a new place for residents to play, connect and enjoy the outdoors,” said Mayor Mike Morden. “This project is one of two gathering places planned for Silver Valley as part of council’s recreation infrastructure priorities and we look forward to complementing this site with a similar one in the future.”

The contract was awarded to GPM Civil Contracting Inc.

Construction is expected to begin this summer, with a targeted completion date of spring 2022.

