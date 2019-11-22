Consultant investigating an independent Pitt Meadows RCMP

Pitt Meadows council will is discussing police the prospect of having the city’s own RCMP detachment, independent from Maple Ridge.

Tonia Enger of Blueline Vantage Consulting is conducting the review on behalf of Pitt Meadows council, and said she will have recommendations by mid to late December. Police reviews were announced by Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge in June.

Enger offered a verbal update to council on Nov. 19, and startd by saying the city enjoys crime rates and a crime severity index that are lower than average compared to communities across Canada.

Enger said the integrated model with the Ridge Meadows detachment has allowed for a “surge capacity and expertise” to respond to serious crime in Pitt Meadows. However, her report is looking at the potential for an improved model, tailored to the needs of community.

She noted some Pitt Meadows councillors toured White Rock’s standalone RCMP detachment, and examined their building and their model.

“Your current investment in policing is very similar to that size of a detachment,” said Enger.

Enger called the members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment “a very dedicated bunch,” adding there is no reason to make a change, unless a new model results in improved public protection.

“And, is it going to improve on relationships and accountability between the police, the city and the community,” she asked. “Can it deliver better or more effective hands-on service delivery with your community, promote direct accountability, and respect the uniqueness of the city of Pitt Meadows.

“You’re not the same as your neighbouring community of Maple Ridge. Your growth and your geography is different, your demographic is different, so take that into consideration in any options.”

She noted the model must also stay within current budget of approximately $6 million.

Coun. Nicole MacDonald said the process must also determine the city is spending its policing budget well.

“Not only do we not want the budget to increase, but I think this is important because we want to know, are we getting what we are paying for,” she said.

“How do we get a policing model here, a local model, that is Pitt Meadows focused and works on the nuances of our crime, our visibility and community engagement with city hall and the citizens.”

Mayor Bill Dingwall said the community has raised concerns around police visibility. He would like to see police officers watching sporting events, visiting schools or in local parks, and able to respond to crimes from there. He said council is striving for “familiarity with the yellow stripe throughout our community, and not necessarily because there is crime happening, but because they are part of our community.”

Dingwall also made clear the city is only considering its own RCMP detachment, and not an independent police force.

The RCMP will be involved in decisions about any model change, and Enger’s report will examine impacts on Maple Ridge.

