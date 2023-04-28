CONTEST: Question a Mountie

Children invited to ask questions of their local Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows RCMP

Ridge Meadows RCMP Cpl. Julie Klaussner recently chatted with a very young child. She and other local Mounties are inviting questions from kids as part of the RCMP’s 150 anniversary. Maybe this one is a little to young, but maybe not. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Curious young minds are being encouraged to ask questions of the local RCMP.

In a contest being run by Ridge Meadows RCMP and The News – leading up to the 150th anniversary of the RCMP – local children are being invited to ask questions of local officers.

While each question will ultimately be answered, the top 10 will be published in The News. Plus, one lucky winner will receive a visit by a local Mountie to their school, where their question will be answered in person, explained Cpl. Julie Klaussner.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP is looking to our youngest citizens to join the Ridge Meadows RCMP in celebrating 150 years of the RCMP in Canada,” she said.

“If you have ever had a question that you have wanted to ask a police officer, but might not have had the chance to do so, well this is your chance now,” Klaussner elaborated.

Pitt Meadows or Maple Ridge children, between the ages of two and 12 years old, can submit their questions to The News via email at: contests@mapleridgenews.com, before midnight on Sunday, May 7, to be eligible.

“Ten questions will be chosen and answered in The News, by different police officers who are working in our community,” explained the corporal.

In addition, those winners will also receive a special grab bag from the police “as a thanks for participating,” Klaussner said.

