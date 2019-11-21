Convicted child kidnapper remains threat to public: VPD

Brian Abrosimo is living in Vancouver as his sentence nears its end

Vancouver Police are warning the public that the man who kidnapped and sexually assaulted a Langley girl 15 years ago is now living in the community.

Brian Edward Abrosimo is considered a high-risk sexual offender, and on Thursday the VPD warned the public that he still poses “a risk of significant harm to the safety of adolescents and adult women, including strangers and acquaintances,” said a press release.

He is still serving the last year of a 14 year, four month sentence for sexual assault, kidnapping, unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, sexual assault with a weapon, and forcible confinement. Up until last summer, he was living in a halfway house in the Okanagan.

In August 2004, Abrosimo used his van to knock down two children who were riding bicycles along Langley’s 256th Street, kidnapping the 11-year-old girl, taping her eyes and mouth and driving her to Surrey where he sexually assaulted her.

She managed to get out of the van and ran, barefoot, through a field, to a nearby home.

Her friend was left behind in a ditch with cuts, bruises and a broken wrist.

Abrosimo was also convicted of handcuffing and gagging a sex-trade worker before violently assaulting and raping her the month prior to the abduction of the Langley girl.

He has spent most of the past 13 years in prison, but in July of this year some of the restrictions on his gradual release into the community were eased by the Parole Board of Canada.

The board lifted restrictions that had limited Abrosimo to one-hour day trips from the community residential facility (CRF) in the Okanagan where he was living, and eliminated a requirement that he must be accompanied by a male staff member.

Once Abrosimo’s prison term ends next October, he will still be subject to a 10-year supervision order.

He remains bound by a number of conditions, including a total ban on visiting Langley, Abbotsford, and Vancouver Island, or contacting, directly or indirectly, his victims or their families.

He is also bound by orders not to consume any alcohol or drugs, not to associate with anyone involved in criminal activity, to report any sexual or non-sexual relationships and friendships with women to a parole supervisor, not to be around female children under 18, and not to be around or near schools, parks, pools, or other places where children gather unless accompanied by an adult pre-approved by his parole supervisor.

Anyone who sees Abrosimo violate any of these rules is asked to call 911 immediately.

Abrosimo is white, 5’10” and 240 pounds, with grey shaved hair, hazel eyes, a grey moustache and a goatee.

READ MORE: Restrictions loosened for convicted rapist and kidnapper

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter