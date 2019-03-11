Convicted Lower Mainland fraudster had Hells Angels ties: co-accused

A Langley man sentenced for a $6 million fraud said his former boss threatened to kill him

A Langley man, sentenced in a $6-million fraud case on Monday, said he received death threats from a co-accused, who he claims has ties to the Hells Angels biker gang.

Kirk Roberts, 50, was given a two-year conditional sentence, including 18 months of strict house arrest, during a hearing in New Westminster Supreme Court this week. He was sentenced for his part in the Aggressive Roadbuilders fraud.

Roberts was a senior employee of Matt Brooks, the former owner of Aggressive Roadbuilders who, in 2017, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for the scheme.

Back in 2007 and 2008, Aggressive Roadbuilders – a firm based in Langley – had a multi-million-dollar line of credit with ScotiaBank. But the line of credit was issued based on fraudulent documents claiming Aggressive was owed millions for road projects it had already completed.

In fact, despite building roads for communities including Delta, Surrey, Burnaby, Abbotsford, and Langley, Aggressive was owed a fraction of the total amount the company claimed. And when ScotiaBank called in auditors, the scheme rapidly unravelled in the summer of 2008.

Aggressive went bankrupt.

Although Roberts knowingly provided the bank with false documents, Justice Palbinder Shergill found that he deserved a lighter sentence – partly because “he was not the mastermind or the directing mind in this fraud.”

She noted his “grossly misdirected loyalty” to Brooks, his former boss.

The judge quoted a statement Roberts made in his pre-sentencing report about Brooks: “I would have run for cover if I knew then what I know now.”

Shergill also found that, aside from ongoing employment and a comfortable wage, Roberts received no material benefit from the fraud. He didn’t receive any part of the $6 million that went missing, and which has never been fully accounted for in the court proceedings for either Roberts or Brooks.

The $7-million line of credit from ScotiaBank was used by Aggressive to pay back an identical line of credit from their previous bank, RBC.

The court has also heard, during sentencing arguments, that Brooks “treated the business bank account as his own,” according to Roberts’ defence lawyer Ian Donaldson, withdrawing money and sometimes depositing money from non-business sources.

In his sentencing in 2017, Brooks’ lawyer mentioned a drive-by shooting at his Langley home in 2011. He claimed the tires of his vehicle were shot out in 2014, and various threats were made against him. He never said who was making the threats.

Roberts, too, was the target of threats, including at least one alleged death threat from Brooks, Shergill noted during her sentencing. He said he had received threatening phone calls at his home, threatening letters, and had seen cars parked outside his home. Two threats were reported to the police, the judge said.

Shergill noted claims by Roberts that Brooks is an associate of Hells Angels gang members.

Despite the claims of violence and intimidation made during both sentencing hearings, no one aside from Brooks and Roberts has ever been charged in relation to the fraud.

Shergill noted the fraud was a first offence for Roberts, who has not been convicted of any crime since the scheme broke down in 2008.

He had many letters of support from friends, family, and employees at the firm he currently runs, Blackrete Contracting – which continues to build roads for local municipal governments.

Roberts’ conditional sentence is a strict version of its kind. Rather than being behind bars, he will be confined to his Langley home for the first 18 months, only allowed to leave to complete his community service, or – with permission from a court-appointed supervisor – for a maximum of seven hours a week for reasons such as medical or dental visits.

For the final six months of his sentence, he will be under a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

If he violates the terms of his conditional sentence, it could be converted into a standard prison sentence.

READ MORE: Lawyers spar in sentencing over $6 million Langley fraud

Previous story
UPDATE: Evacuation order lifted for Maple Ridge tent city
Next story
B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts

Just Posted

Heating upgrades planned for Harry Hooge and the Riverside Centre in Maple Ridge

Both will be receiving boiler and hot water system upgrades

UPDATE: Evacuation order lifted for Maple Ridge tent city

The order was rescinded at 11 a.m. Monday.

Maple Ridge looks at tacking on $500 fee for pot store applications

Extra fee will cover costs for reviewing applications

Northern visitor enthralls birders in Maple Ridge

Hawk-owl hanging around North Alouette River

Homes evacuated Sunday in Maple Ridge

RCMP arrest one near Abernethy Way

Celebrating Pi at Pitt Meadows secondary

Pi Day celebrated for the first time to change the culture of math at the school

Convicted Lower Mainland fraudster had Hells Angels ties: co-accused

A Langley man sentenced for a $6 million fraud said his former boss threatened to kill him

‘This story needed to be told’: Residential-school horrors revealed in Payette’s musical drama

Touring to Surrey, ‘Children of God’ written from a place of ‘anger and frustration,’ playwright says

B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts

Coastal GasLink is building a natural gas pipeline where artifacts were found

B.C. bar wants patrons to stop dropping their phones in the toilet

Barking Parrot in Penticton says when a phone gets flushed, entire toilet often has to be replaced

Archie and his Riverdale world are subject of UFV conference

Second annual event takes place in Abbotsford on Wednesday, March 13

RCMP release security footage of stolen golden retriever from yard in B.C.

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to help identify the woman in the video running with Atlas

B.C. farmers to benefit from late participation program

Federal agriculture minister announces help for B.C. farmers who dealt with financial losses in 2018

CAREER FAIR: Langley company keeps traffic moving

The next Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is on March 14 in Maple Ridge

Most Read