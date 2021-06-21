A Nova Scotia court has overturned the conviction of a man with ties to Maple Ridge. (Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)

A Nova Scotia court has overturned the conviction of a man with ties to Maple Ridge. (Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)

Conviction thrown out for supposed leader of Maple Ridge cannabis smuggling conspiracy

A Nova Scotia appeals court found there wasn’t enough evidence and quashed a four-year sentence

A man sentenced to four and a half years in prison as an alleged mastermind in a Maple Ridge-to-Halifax drug ring had his conviction thrown out by a Nova Scotia judge this month.

Jeffrey Boyer was convicted in 2018 of six criminal charges linked to a conspiracy to move cannabis – which was still illegal for personal use at the time – from the Lower Mainland to the Maritimes.

The scheme was both audacious and simple. Couriers were given packages of cannabis and simply packed them up in suitcases and got onto domestic airline flights between Vancouver and Halifax. They would come back with the same suitcases crammed with cash, always more than $100,000 and once more than $300,000.

The scheme was busted by B.C. RCMP officers with the Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit (FSOC) in 2015, when after a months-long investigation that involved wiretaps, surveillance, and surreptitious opening of suitcases en route to check their contents, police swooped in on seven Lower Mainland men – mostly in Maple Ridge – and five men and a woman in the Halifax area.

The raids resulted in the seizure of $347,000 in cash, 235 pounds of cannabis, cannabis plants, cocaine and two pounds of hashish, as well as firearms and other weapons, money counting machines, sets of scales and vacuum sealers, and numerous vehicles.

Boyer, who was alleged to be one of the ringleaders during his trial, lived in Coquitlam but had a business called JMB Construction and Renovations in Maple Ridge, as well as a licence to grow up to 146 medical marijuana plants.

Boyer himself never travelled to Halifax during the investigation, but police and the Crown prosecutors at his first trial claimed he was directing others in the operation.

PREVIOUSLY: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows men part of Canada-wide drug bust

“Considering the evidence directly receivable against Mr. Boyer, I am satisfied on a balance of probabilities that Mr. Boyer was a member of the conspiracy,” Justice C. Richard Coughlan wrote in the decision to convict.

But Justice Carole Beaton of the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal wrote in her June 15 decision that the evidence was thin enough that there are other plausible explanations for Boyer’s actions than involvement in the conspiracy.

All the evidence against Boyer was circumstantial, which can be enough to convict, but should not have been in this case, Beaton said.

“A review of the judge’s decision does not indicate he considered any alternatives – an integral component in the exercise of the assessment of a circumstantial case,” Beaton said in her ruling.

She and her fellow Appeal Court judges ruled that the convictions were to be thrown out and acquittals entered on each of the six charges of which Boyer had previously been convicted.

.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cannabisCourtHalifaxmaple ridge

Previous story
VIDEO: Singh blasts Liberal ‘hypocrisy’ on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Just Posted

A Nova Scotia court has overturned the conviction of a man with ties to Maple Ridge. (Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)
Conviction thrown out for supposed leader of Maple Ridge cannabis smuggling conspiracy

A Nova Scotia appeals court found there wasn’t enough evidence and quashed a four-year sentence

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Discovery of children at Kamloops residential school site must lead to change, Perry Bellegarde says

Darryl Mazor share a photo of his 78-year-old mother, Rena Mazor, singing to her 45-year-old cockatoo, Sassie. (Special to The News)
PHOTOS: Only one Fab Senior could win…

But there were more than a dozen worthy seniors who were entered in the photo contest

During a recent late afternoon, with a nice breeze blowing through her Maple Ridge backyard, Zoe Bell caught pictures of a hummingbird visiting her garden, then about 30 minutes later a “beautiful butterfly” arrived to help the boths, bees, and other insects pollinate. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Searching blooms for sweet nectar

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
LETTER: Writer questions spread of variant and timing of vaccinations

Will there ever be a return to normal, or will people need to invest in respirators?

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada to welcome 45,000 refugees this year, says immigration minister

Canada plans to increase persons admitted from 23,500 to 45,000 and expedite permanent residency applications

The Sacred Hearts church on PIB land burned Monday morning. (Theresa May Jack/Facebook)
Two churches on First Nation land in South Okanagan burn to the ground

Sacred Hearts church on Penticton Indian Band land was reduced to rubble

Tl’etinqox-lead ceremony at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission in Williams Lake, B.C., June 18, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘We are all one people’: Honouring residential school victims and survivors

Love, support and curiousity: Canadians urged to learn about residential schools and their impact

Indigenous rights and climate activists gathered outside Liberty Mutual’s office in Vancouver to pressure the insurance giant to stop covering Trans Mountain. (Photo by Andrew Larigakis)
Activists work to ensure Trans Mountain won’t get insurance

Global campaign urging insurance providers to stay away from Canadian pipeline project

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Smudging being held at the healing ceremony. Smudging is traditionally a ceremony for cleansing the soul of negative thoughts. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Healing ceremony held for hundreds at former northern B.C. residential school

Three day cermony held June 18, 19, 20

In the first election with public money replacing corporate or union donations, B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the University of B.C., Oct. 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. MLAs ponder 2022 ‘sunset’ of subsidy for political parties

NDP, B.C. Fed call for increase, B.C. Liberals have no comment

Emergency crews shut down White Rock’s Five Corners district on Feb. 19, 2020 following an assault. (File photo)
Trial underway in February 2020 death of White Rock senior

Ross Banner charged with manslaughter following Five Corners altercation

Investigators use a bucket to help recover human remains at a home burned in the Camp fire, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Magalia, Calif. Many of the missing in the deadly Northern California wildfire are elderly residents in Magalia, a forested town of about 11,000 north of the destroyed town of Paradise. (AP Photo/John Locher)
‘Forever War’ with fire has California battling forests instead

Five of the state’s largest-ever blazes seared California last year, as authorities tackle prevention

Most Read