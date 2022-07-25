Cooling centre to open this week in Maple Ridge

Temperatures expected to reach between 31 C and 35 C

Tubing on the Alouette River in Maple Ridge is a popular way to beat the heat during the most scorching summer days. (The News files)

The City of Maple Ridge will be opening up a cooling centre this week as temperatures across the region are expected to reach 33 C and possibly warmer during the day.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Metro Vancouver, including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

The government agency is predicting inland daytime temperatures to reach between 31 C and 35 C this week and between 25 C and 29 C by the water.

Nighttime temperatures are expected to stay around 17 C to 19 C.

“A strong ridge of high pressure will bring a heat wave to British Columbia this week. The peak daytime high temperatures are expected from Wednesday to Friday. Then, a slow cooling trend is likely this weekend,” warned the agency, adding that the hottest time during the day will be the late afternoon to early evening and the coolest time near sunrise.

As a precaution, the City of Maple Ridge will be opening the Greg Moore Youth Centre, at 11925 Haney Place, as a cooling centre from 11- 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday.

Pets will also be welcome – as long as they remain on a leash and in control of the owner.

The City advised they are also working to deploy the Youth Centre bus to transport residents to and from the cooling centre and will be providing times and location on Tuesday, July 26. And, they are asking people to reach out to vulnerable family members and friends, who may be at risk with the higher temperatures.

Most at risk, according to Environment Canada, are young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Heat related illness can include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Ministry of Municipal Affairs issued a bulletin cautioning that while temperatures will rise, B.C. is not anticipating an extreme heat emergency comparable to summer 2021.

However, the Ministry advised, people should plan for the hot temperatures including identifying: cool zones inside and outside the house like libraries and community centres; ways to cool down like taking cool baths or showers and drinking water; and checking on vulnerable family members and neighbours who are susceptible to heat.

The City is warning residents to never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle; to limit the amount of time outdoors between 11-4 p.m.; to remain in the shade when outside and use sunscreen with SPF 30 or more to avoid direct prolonged exposure to the sun.

Other advice includes: staying on the lowest floor out of the sunshine if air conditioning is not available; taking advantage of air-conditioned buildings such as malls, library, and community centres; eating well-balanced, light and regular meals and avoiding salt if possible; staying hydrated by drinking cool beverages, preferably water, even if you do not feel thirsty and avoiding drinks with caffeine, and limiting intake of alcoholic beverages.

Wear light coloured, loose fitting clothing that covers the skin and a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, avoid demanding physical work or exercise; keep spray bottles full of cold water close by for a quick cool down; and keep the house cool by closing shades during the day, open windows at night and use an air conditioner if available.

The location of water fountains in the Maple ridge can be found at mapleridge.ca/facilities and the location of spray parks can be found at mapleridge.ca/1453.

