Cooling centres open in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Environment Canada warns about two-day heat wave

Cooling centres in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have opened after a heat warning by Environment Canada spanning the next couple of days.

Temperatures are expected to reach 33 C or warmer both Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18, and night time temperatures are expected to stay at 17 C or warmer.

As a precaution, the City of Maple Ridge has opening the Greg Moore Youth Centre, 11925 Haney Pl., as a cooling centre from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. People will be able to bring their pets, as long as they remain on a leash and in control of the owner.

The city’s Bylaws and Community Safety Officers, CSO’s, will be working with vulnerable citizens through the Community Resource Hub and other agencies to ensure that services are available for those with nowhere to go.

The Maple Ridge Public library is also recommended for people looking to cool off. Located at 22470 Dewdney Trunk Rd., it is open from 9 a.m. 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. The Library has washrooms and water fountains on site.

For more information go to mapleridge.ca/1229.

In Pitt Meadows, free daily drop-in cooling centres are located at:

• Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre Lobby, located at 12027 Harris Road

• Pitt Meadows Library, located at 200-12099 Harris Road

• Pitt Meadows Arena, located at 11435 Bonson Road

• Pitt Meadows Seniors Centre, located at 19065 119B Ave

For those who would like to get wet, the Harris Road Outdoor Pool and Spray Park, located at 12460 Harris Road, is another option.

The city is asking people to check with each facility for their updated hours of operation.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

