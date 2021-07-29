Cooling station to open in Maple Ridge

Local spray parks also available to cool down during heat wave

The City of Maple Ridge will be opening a cooling centre to provide relief to residents from the heatwave that is expected to engulf the region on Thursday, July 29.

The Greg Moore Youth Centre, that has an entrance opposite the north entry to Haney Place Mall, will be open from 11-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, and Friday, July 30.

There, city employees, emergency support services volunteers, and security personnel will provide those needing respite with bottled water, washroom access, and seating.

Additional days may be added as the weather system moves through the region, the city noted.

Community Safety Officers will also be distributing bottled water while on patrol throughout downtown area, and will help connect vulnerable citizens with shelter services to address their needs.

Spray parks are also operational for those wanting to cool down. The two largest spray facilities are at Maple Ridge Park, 23200 132 Ave., and at the Albion Sports Complex, 23778 104 Ave.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie Seniors Network advises public to check on elderly during upcoming heat wave

Water fountains in downtown parks, that were reactivated in response to the extreme weather event at the end of June, also remain in operation.

The Maple Ridge Library is another venue for those seeking to get out of the heat. It is located at 22470 Dewdney Trunk Road.

And seniors are being welcomed by the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society at both activity centres – in Maple Ridge at 12150 224 St. and in Pitt Meadows at 19065 119b Ave. – open from 9-4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

RELATED: Extreme heat waves are putting lakes and rivers in hot water this summer

The city is also urging residents to check in on older or more vulnerable neighbours, family and friends. And they are advising people to follow Fraser Health’s extreme heat recommendations.

The Greg Moore Youth Centre is located at 11925 Haney Place, just south of the ACT Arts Centre.

For information on heat-related illness, call HealthLink BC at 811.

Heat wavemaple ridge