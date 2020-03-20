Cop shop still open, but stay away if you’re sick, police ask

Police in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows say they’re here for people during COVID-19 crisis

Ridge Meadows RCMP are keeping their front counter open during the COVID-19 crisis, but if you are not feeling well, please don’t drop by.

“Our front counter remains open at this time, however, if you do have any cold or flu symptoms please don’t come into the detachment. We want to ensure the health and safety of all employees,” the detachment said on Facebook.

Police also pointed out that people can also use its online reporting tool to make some police reports.

Police have also stopped offering fingerprinting services at the front counter as of Thursday, March 19, until further notice. “We are following provincial protocols for social distancing. Thank you for your understanding,” RCMP said.

Using hashtags #washyourhands and #wegotyou, police point out they’re here to help. “Just know, we are here for you. We are all in this together.”

Coronavirus

