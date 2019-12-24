Coping with a Charlie Brown Christmas tree

Tree for everyone who doesn’t fit the mold

It’s definitely not the most ornate or impressive Christmas tree. It has no branches that soar towards the ceiling and dominate a room during the yuletide.

But former Maple Ridge MLA Michael Sather and Annette LeBox – a poet and environmental activist – are making do with the forlorn fir tree they were able to find at a Christmas tree lot near their cabin in the Cariboo.

“We found this bedraggled baby after an hour checking out trees and brought her home, thinking we could dress her up with lots of ornaments,” LeBox said on Facebook.

The sparse branches of the Charlie Brown Christmas tree showed the lights of the Christmas light wires, which LeBox then decided to decorate with beads.

“So now she looked like a 1920 flapper about to dance,” LeBox wrote.

In addition, the tree started leaning, despite Sather using some duct tape to try to keep the tree upright.

“She was so pitiful looking, I kept at it. We went back and forth, both of us getting annoyed until we started laughing,” LeBox wrote.

LeBox, an author of children’s books, compared the “weird little tree” to outsiders or non-conformists.

A tree “that decided not to change her shape to one of those perfectly groomed Christmas trees,” LeBox wrote.

“So, to all of you who don’t fit the mold (and those who do), Merry Christmas!”


