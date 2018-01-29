RCMP are giving safety tips about being online. (Contributed)

Cops tell Maple Ridge kids, to be careful online, always

Sexting is illegal, and what’s posted can be easily made public

Ridge Meadows RCMP have started the conversation about safety online.

But they want parents at home to continue that conversation with their kids.

Police have been talking to kids in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows schools about the basics of safety on the internet and repeated the message on their own Facebook page with a link to the RCMP’s Online Safety page.

That page advises parents to communicate with kids about being safe online, and to ensure computers are in accessible areas and that kids know that anything they post can be made public.

Kids are also told that online harassment and ‘sexting’ (sending explicit messages, images or videos) is a serious offence and can result in criminal charges.

Police advise, not to talk about sex online or share images you wouldn’t want the world to see.

The page says: “Think Before you Share: It’s difficult to remove information once it’s shared. Even though a smartphone app may advertise what you send will ‘disappear’ in a few seconds, you can still take screen captures of that photo making it last forever.”

Previous story
UPDATE: Expect more delays on the Mission Bridge as pothole repairs continue
Next story
Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community facing more murder charges

Just Posted

Cops tell Maple Ridge kids, to be careful online, always

Sexting is illegal, and what’s posted can be easily made public

Council looking at YMCA running new Albion Community Centre

Talks underway with school board too, for 104th Avenue site

Heavy rain advisory for Lower Mainland

High streamflow advisory, issued by the River Forecast Centre for the South Coast.

UPDATE: Family says murder victim was not involved in gangs or drugs

Jason Dhaliwal killed in Abbotsford Jan. 19, petition started calling for change

UPDATE: Expect more delays on the Mission Bridge as pothole repairs continue

Southbound traffic still crawling along as right lane closed until at least noon

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

WATCH: B.C. man captures images of large orca pod near Sechelt

Martin Michael got up close with photos and video of a pod of orcas this past weekend

Jones remains undefeated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Two teams in Pool A are 3-0 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

B.C. men accused in Alberta man’s murder appear in court

The three men charged with murder in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Alberta man were in court in Kelowna

Conservative candidates facing sex assault allegations won’t be allowed to run

Federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks out on latest sexual assault allegations

ICBC to cap minor injury awards, review insurance deductibles

Attorney General David Eby says body shop costs rising along with crashes, claims

Two Canadian women arrested in Cambodia, charged over party photos

Several foreigners accused of producing pornographic photos during party near Angkor Wat temple

Senators urge Liberals to act on privacy, security issues with self-driving cars

Committee says feds need to better co-ordinate action to avoid playing catch-up

Proposed ‘Explosions’ name for CFL team in Halifax touches off fiery debate

The name refers to the 1917 explosion in Halifax harbour that killed about 2,000 people

Most Read