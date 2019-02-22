UPDATE: Coquihalla reopened

UPDATE 9:07 a.m.
The Coquihalla is reopened.
CLEAR – #BCHwy5 All lanes OPEN Northbound from previous Commercial vehicle incident north of #HopeBC near the #Coquihalla Summit Recreational area. #BoxCanyon #MerrittBC
— Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 22, 2019
ORIGINAL
If you’re thinking of travelling on Highway 5 this morning, be prepared for a bit of a delay.
There’s been a vehicle incident on the northbound lane of Highway 5, between Exit 202 and Exit 217, near the Great Bear Snowshed.
The road is closed, but a detour via Box Canyon Chain up area is in effect.
The next update time is 9 a.m.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.