Update: Coquihalla re-opens after vehicle incident

Highway 5 is set to reopen after 1 p.m.

UPDATE 1:02 p.m.

Drive BC said the northbound lane is now open on the Coquihalla at Comstock Road after a vehicle incident nine kilometres south of Merritt.

One lane closure remains in place for vehicle recovery and they ask drivers to take care for roadside workers.

The Coquihalla is closed northbound at Comstock Road due to a vehicle incident.

The closure is about nine kilometres south of Merritt.

RELATED: Another 20 to 30 cm of snow expected on Coquihalla

DriveBC estimates the highway will reopen about noon.

Traffic is backed up in the northbound lanes and drivers should anticipate delays in the area.

