It’s snowing heavily on Highway 5, as can be seen on the Great Bear Snowshed higway cam. The Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope has been closed due to vehicle incidents. (Drive BC image)

Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt due to car accidents

Heavy snow falling throughout BC Interior, roads treacherous

The Coquihalla Highway is closed between Hope and Merritt because of several vehicle accidents, according to Drive BC.

Road conditions appear to be treacherous throughout the Interior and motorists are advised to stay off the roads if possible.

Snow began falling earlier this evening and is expected to dump 30 to 60 centimetres of snow by late Friday afternoon for the Coquihalla, Allison Pass, Kootenay Pass and Rogers Pass.

Avalanche control work is also planned on the Trans-Canada between Revelstoke and Golden starting Friday at 4 a.m. until 1 p.m. A detour is not available.


newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I’m so angry I can’t even cry right now’ Candlelight vigil held for Kelowna man who died at homeless camp

Just Posted

Coquihalla Highway closed between Hope and Merritt due to car accidents

Heavy snow falling throughout BC Interior, roads treacherous

Maple Ridge cautious about daycare land leasing

Council asks for more details on providing its property for free

Spends free time easing emergency stress

Tries to make sick time better for Maple Ridge residents

Letter: ‘No one else will clean up our mess’

‘Wake up’ Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Santa’s elf spreads joy at Maple Ridge hospital

Judy Denham wants to inspire others to give what they can

‘I’m so angry I can’t even cry right now’ Candlelight vigil held for Kelowna man who died at homeless camp

Shane Bourdin, a father of three, died at a temporary homeless camp earlier this week

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

Meth and other items with a prison value of $82,000 seized at Abbotsford jail

Correctional Service Canada reports contraband discovered at Pacific Institution

Lawyer files appeal for B.C. father convicted in killing daughters

Lawyer files notice of appeal shortly after Andrew Berry was sentencing Thursday

Decision due today in B.C. Supreme Court trial involving Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, is facing five charges

UPDATED: Up to 60 cm of snow, wind expected on southern B.C. highways

Travellers being asked to use caution ahead of Christmas weekend travel

Grand Forks artist plays pot riff on classic Christmas carols

‘Rudolph the Red-Eyed Reindeer,’ ‘Let it Grow’ and ‘Green Christmas’ are on Johl Chato’s holiday album

Ramblers medal at War on the Floor

Strong start for Maple Ridge secondary wrestling team

Baby on board: Woman gives birth in bathroom of Alberta bus, driver helps out

Paramedics arrived, the baby boy was born and all was well – so well the baby got a name change

Most Read